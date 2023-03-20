Zawodny earns gold medalist honors for Hess Figure Skating Club

A Hess Figure Skating Club member won a gold medal last week.
Janelle Zawodny, a junior at Slippery Rock Area High School, passed her United States Figure Skating Senior Moves In The Field test with honors on Wednesday, winning a title of gold medalist.
Zawodny has been skating at Hess Ice Rink in the Learn to Skate program beginning when she was 3 and started competing at 5, which she said allows her to be physically fit and a multi-sport athlete. Melissa Maggio, her coach and director of skating at Hess and Mark Bucci, the parks and recreation director for Neshannock Township, have been her biggest supporters as she suffered many injuries during the past 14 years.
At school, Zawodny received a varsity letter as a freshmen on the track and field team competing in the high jump, triple jump, long jump and hurdles. She said offseason skating and snowboarding kept her legs conditioned for these events. She also received a varsity letter as a sophomore in cheerleading.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, student council and the Student Alliance for a Greener Effort Club. In her free time, she has volunteered as an assistant coach for the Slippery Rock youth cheer program, assisted with the Slippery Rock youth track and field summer program and assisted with events at the Neshannock Township Parks and Recreation Department like Summer Fest, Winter Fest and most recently assisted with Senior Night for the Neshannock High School varsity hockey team.
She is also a member of the coaching staff for the Learn to Skate Program at Hess.
