Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 12:12 am
Mohawk boys golf team photo
Neshannock boys golf team photo
PHOTOS COURTESY OF CLARK'S STUDIO
Story continues below video
The Mohawk, left, and Neshannock boys golf teams shared the WPIAL Section 5-2A championship this season. Both teams advance to the WPIAL Class 2A team playoffs, which will be held early next month.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.