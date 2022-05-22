SLIPPERY ROCK — Wilmington High’s Lindsey Martineau and Solomon Glavach captured a championship Saturday.
Martineau and Glavach garnered one title apiece at the District 10, Class 2A Track and Field Championships. The event was held at Slippery Rock University.
Martineau qualified for the state meet in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while capturing gold in the 100 hurdles.
Willum Sheffler and Glavach both advanced to the state meet in the pole vault event. Glavach and Sheffler both recorded a mark of 13-06 in the event. They competed in a jump-off and Glavach had the higher mark and snared district crown and Sheffler scored second.
“We were very pleased with how the kids competed,” Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said. “We’re looking forward to the state meet.”
The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Martineau won the gold in the 100 hurdles in 15.20. She was second in the 300 hurdles in 47.31.
“Lindsey did a great job in the 100. Especially considering she was sick on Friday,” McFarland said. “I don’t think she was feeling too good on Saturday. But, she ran great times.
“It was hot and windy. She did an outstanding job. She pushes herself.”
A senior and Robert Morris University recruit, Martineau nearly bagged two district golds.
“She had a big lead in the 300 hurdles,” McFarland said. “A girl just crept up on her and beat her at the line. She ran a good time. I’m sure she’ll run better at state; she’ll be better physically.”
“She’s worked hard all year. To win a district championship in any event is really special. We’re really happy for her. Her ultimate goal is to do the best she can at the state meet.”
Sheffler and Glavach both hit the mark of 13-06 in the pole vault. But, Glavach won a jump-off to win the gold and Sheffler settled for second.
“Solomon has been our number one pole vaulter all year,” McFarland said. “His highest jump this year is 15 feet. He’s a very strong vaulter. He’s looking to go to state and make noise.
“Willum did a great job on Saturday. He jumped a foot higher than he has ever jumped before. He’s a very good athlete. He was going very well in the high jump, too. We felt he had a shot at the high jump, but he just fell short. He had a very special day in the pole vault, though.”
McFarland was pleased with the effort his boys and girls teams gave on Saturday.
“I thought our athletes performed very well,” McFarland said. “It was pretty much everything we expected. Sheffler and Emilie Richardson (discus) exceeded our expectations.
“Emilie’s goal was to medal at districts. She was seeded 12th and jumped to a sixth-place medal; she did a great job.”
The conditions weren’t the greatest for the participants Saturday.
“It was very hot. There was a wind to contend with, too,” McFarland said. “For a runner, it was tough to run into the wind. I’m sure it was in the 90s.
“We just haven’t had real warm weather. To get blasted like that was a shock to the athletes.”
