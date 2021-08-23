Kaitlyn Hoover helped lead the way for the Wilmington High golf team on Monday.
Hoover shot an 18-hole 78 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. Wilmington fired a 390 to finish fifth in the seven-team event.
Presley Deep scored a 94 for Wilmington, while Garrett Heller added a 101. Alex Settle was next with a 117.
Grove City took first place in the mega match with a 335 and Hickory was next with a 348. West Middlesex took third with a 359, Slippery Rock was fourth with a 387, Sharpsville was sixth with a 395 and Sharon was seventh with an incomplete team.
