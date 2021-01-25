WILMINGTON
SENIORS
10 — Mariah Gardner, 5-7, G
*24 — Sydnee Ward, 6-0, F
JUNIORS
*15 — Jadyn Flick, 5-9, F
*44 — Madison Graham, 5-9, F
SOPHOMORES
11 — Ellyce Black, 5-4, G
5 — Jordan Deems, 5-6, G
34 — Renee Ealy, 5-7, F
23 — Annalee Gardner, 5-7, G
40 — Maelee Whiting, 6-0, F
FRESHMEN
4 — Emily Arblaster, 5-3, G
1 — Makenna Black, 5-6, F
14 — Sarah Dieter, 5-4, G
13 — Paige Haines, 5-7, G
32 — Stephanie Klamut, 5-9, F
42 — Alexandria Settle, 5-3, G
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Mike Jeckavitch
ASSISTANT COACHES: Dave Bruckner, Jake Harvey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.