WILMINGTON

SENIORS

10 — Mariah Gardner, 5-7, G

*24 — Sydnee Ward, 6-0, F 

JUNIORS

*15 — Jadyn Flick, 5-9, F

*44 — Madison Graham, 5-9, F 

SOPHOMORES

11 — Ellyce Black, 5-4, G

5 — Jordan Deems, 5-6, G

34 — Renee Ealy, 5-7, F

23 — Annalee Gardner, 5-7, G

40 — Maelee Whiting, 6-0, F

FRESHMEN

4 — Emily Arblaster, 5-3, G

1 — Makenna Black, 5-6, F

14 — Sarah Dieter, 5-4, G

13 — Paige Haines, 5-7, G

32 — Stephanie Klamut, 5-9, F

42 — Alexandria Settle, 5-3, G

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Mike Jeckavitch

ASSISTANT COACHES: Dave Bruckner, Jake Harvey

