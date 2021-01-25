New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.