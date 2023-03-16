TICKETS

Wilmington Area High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. March 16 and 17 and 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 in the school auditorium.

Tickets, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students, will be available at the door beginning one hour before showtime.

SYNOPSIS

Wednesday Addams and her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke have arranged a dinner at the ghoulish mansion of her parents, Gomez and Morticia, to announce to their families their plans to marry.

The idea is jarring to both families, and when the entire group winds up locked in overnight, secrets come out and revelations abound.

broadwaymusicalhome.com

CAST

Morticia: Maddalena DiMuccio

Gomez: Mitchell Tokar

Wednesday: Giulia Fenner

Pugsley: Sydney Parsons

Fester: Jet Johnston

Lurch: Javin Dougherty

Grandma: Taylor Kendall

Mal Beineke: Ethan Seman

Alice Beineke: Afton Camlin

Lucas Beineke: Collin Buckwalter

Additional cast and crew members: Lizzie Bersett, Paige Buckwalter, Eryn Conner, Ellie Cullen, Lauren Erson, Eleanor Furimsky, Lily Heaney, Eila Hilton, Adiella Hoffman, Brianna Jenkins, Evan Jones, Casey Lukacs, Hannah Legnosky, Sarah Lewis, Ella Lipo, Emma Lipo, Isabella Melnik, Sonya Merz, Payton Michaels, Grayson Miller, Kylee Miller, Lily Ochs, Alec Oliver, Ellie Postema, Matthew Pusateri, Kaitlynn Reimers, Annabelle Roberts, Alexandria Settle, Micah Shelenberger, Kinsley Shimrack, Isaiah Stephenson, Mia Taylor, McKenzie Tokar, Siearah Versace and Alizabeth Zehner.

rgendreau@ncnewsonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Renée Gendreau is a lifestyles reporter at the New Castle News. Email her at rgendreau@ncnewsonline.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.