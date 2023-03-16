TICKETS
Wilmington Area High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. March 16 and 17 and 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 in the school auditorium.
Tickets, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students, will be available at the door beginning one hour before showtime.
SYNOPSIS
Wednesday Addams and her “normal” boyfriend Lucas Beineke have arranged a dinner at the ghoulish mansion of her parents, Gomez and Morticia, to announce to their families their plans to marry.
The idea is jarring to both families, and when the entire group winds up locked in overnight, secrets come out and revelations abound.
CAST
Morticia: Maddalena DiMuccio
Gomez: Mitchell Tokar
Wednesday: Giulia Fenner
Pugsley: Sydney Parsons
Fester: Jet Johnston
Lurch: Javin Dougherty
Grandma: Taylor Kendall
Mal Beineke: Ethan Seman
Alice Beineke: Afton Camlin
Lucas Beineke: Collin Buckwalter
Additional cast and crew members: Lizzie Bersett, Paige Buckwalter, Eryn Conner, Ellie Cullen, Lauren Erson, Eleanor Furimsky, Lily Heaney, Eila Hilton, Adiella Hoffman, Brianna Jenkins, Evan Jones, Casey Lukacs, Hannah Legnosky, Sarah Lewis, Ella Lipo, Emma Lipo, Isabella Melnik, Sonya Merz, Payton Michaels, Grayson Miller, Kylee Miller, Lily Ochs, Alec Oliver, Ellie Postema, Matthew Pusateri, Kaitlynn Reimers, Annabelle Roberts, Alexandria Settle, Micah Shelenberger, Kinsley Shimrack, Isaiah Stephenson, Mia Taylor, McKenzie Tokar, Siearah Versace and Alizabeth Zehner.
