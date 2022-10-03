WEST MIDDLESEX — From the opening kick, the Wilmington High girls soccer teams battled for possession. Once they got the ball, they very rarely let it out of the West Middlesex half of the field.
The offensive pressure by the Lady Greyhounds led to a 7-0 win on Monday evening at West Middlesex High School.
Annalee Gardner scored twice to lead Wilmington (2-1 Region 1, 9-3 overall). Sabrina Devite, Analise Hendrickson, Sarah Dieter, Emily Arblaster and Makayla Fink each scored once.
Gardner, Devite and Hendrickson each had an assist.
“Passing the ball to try to get a goal it, it was fun,” Gardner said.
The Greyhounds controlled the game with their offense. But they had a number of other chances to put the ball in the back of the net. Wilmington head coach Ben Bailey said he wants his team to improve on finishing their shots as the season begins to wrap up.
“That’s one thing we’ve struggled with all season is finishing, and it’s clearly evident this evening,” Bailey said. “I think we had almost 40 shots on frame, so that’s one thing we have to clean up so when we get into those games that are 1-0, 2-1, we’re able to put that in the back of the net.”
West Middlesex goalkeeper Cassie Vorisek was dealing with an injured leg entering the match. She was put under constant pressure all evening by the Greyhounds’ offense. Vorisek finished with 32 saves.
The Ms. Reds (1-4, 1-5) had a couple chances on some breakaways, but the shots went wide of the net. Taylor Kendall made one save.
The Lady Greyhounds tired out the Ms. Reds’ back line with their passing. Wilmington found open space in the middle of the field and tried to make the extra pass for a score.
Wilmington has the control and the passing down. Now the Lady Greyhounds need to work on finishing when they get chances, and Gardner said Monday’s win can help with preparing them for closer matches.
“I think (Monday’s win) gets us going into playoffs, hopefully,” Gardner said. “Just working on our touches and working on our game. It really helps us out later in the season.”
—Following are New Castle News staff reports:
Mohawk girls fall
The Lady Warriors’ five-game winning streak came to an end in a 4-1 WPIAL Section 3-1A home loss to Freedom.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-0, 10-3) scored the game’s first two goals and pulled away. They led 2-1 at the half.
Natalie Quear scored the goal for Mohawk (5-2, 7-5) off a cross from Ellie Whippo.
Abi Boehning made 11 saves for the Lady Warriors.
Freedom won the first matchup, 5-0, to complete the season sweep.
Volleyball
Union tops Mohawk
The Lady Scots outlasted the host Lady Warriors in a nonsection matchup, 29-27, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16.
Estelle Winck paced Mohawk with 20 points and 36 assists. Audrey Magno delivered eight digs and 19 kills, while Deyani Revis registered 10 digs and six kills.
Dominique Walko scooped up 16 digs for the Lady Warriors and Chloe Fadden followed with eight digs. Jenna Barth added seven digs. Malayna McBride slammed five kills for the hosts.
Union won the JV match, 25-18, 25-15.
Aaliyah Sizer Anderson scooped up nine digs for the Lady Warriors, while Taryn Smith supplied seven digs and six aces.
Neshannock holds on
The Lady Lancers went the distance against Central Valley and grabbed a Section 1-2A 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 29-27, 15-11 victory.
Jenna Glies led Neshannock (6-2 section, 7-2 overall) with 28 points, six of them being aces, while Isabella Perod had 20 digs.
Aaralyn Nogay contributed 14 kills and Adriona Arnold scored 20 points for the Lady Lancers.
Girls tennis
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 5-0 road decision to Erie McDowell.
Following are the results:
ERIE McDOWELL 5, WILMINGTON 0
SINGLES
1. Nabiah Bhatti (EM) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-2, 6-2.
2. Lina Warrier (EM) def. Megan Blasko 6-0, 6-2.
3. Emma Heinlein (EM) def. Lily Ochs 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Rosa Simon/Asheen Udgirl (EM) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ally McAdams/Belen Damcott (EM) def. Anna Ramirez/Hannah Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
