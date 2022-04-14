The Wilmington High baseball team took an early lead and had to hold Conneaut at bay for the remainder of the game on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds defeated Conneaut at home, 9-7.
Wilmington jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning before Conneaut got within 5-2 in the third. The Greyhounds answered with three runs of their own in the third to go up 8-2. Conneaut answered with a four-run rally to get within 8-6, before Wilmington tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth. Conneaut couldn’t must a seventh-inning rally and plated just one run.
“We jumped out to an early lead of 5-0 and our pitchers later in the game got ourselves into trouble but we were able to get a relief,” Wilmington coach James Geramita said.
“Tyler (Mikulin) came in and pitched pretty well for us and then Shane Book came in and pitched the last three and a third to keep Conneaut off the board.”
Tyler Mikulin (1-0) picked up the win for Wilmington. He pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one hit, four earned runs, three walks and struck out four batters.
Conneaut outhit Wilmington, 8-6. Rocky Serafino produced three RBIs while Shane Book had two of his own.
ELLWOOD CITY 4, FREEDOM 1
The Wolverines defeated the Bulldogs in a WPIAL Section 1-3A game. Alexander Roth pitched five innings to pick up the win. He walked one batter, struck out six, allowed four hits and one run — not earned.
Joesph Roth, Alexander’s younger brother, had two RBIs and came in to pitch relief for the final two innings. He allowed one hit and produced three strikeouts.
Both teams had two errors apiece while Ellwood City had nine hits to Freedom’s five.
The Wolverines brought in two runs in the first inning, one in the third and one more marker in the fourth.
Freedom scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
MONTOUR 9, NEW CASTLE 2
The Red Hurricane was handed another defeat against the Spartans.
Montour closed the two-game series with a WPIAL Section 2-4A victory over the ‘Canes.
After Montour scored three runs to start the game, Austin Kelly went 2 for 3 at the plate and had two RBIs in the first inning for New Castle.
Montour added another run in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the seventh in the win.
Nick Rodgers (0-1) took the loss after going five innings. He gave up five hits, four earned runs and three walks and threw three strikeouts.
Montour’s bats connected for nine hits to New Castle’s four.
Softball
UNION 21, SEWICKLEY 0 UNION 15, SEWICKLEY 0
The Lady Scot’s swept the Lady Panthers in a WPIAL Section 1-1A doubleheader. Mia Preuhs pitched three innings in the first game to grab the win. She gave up one hit and had seven strikeouts.
Addison Nogay hit her second home run of the year, plating two runs.
Union knocked in six runs in the first inning, 13 in the second and two more in the third.
In the second game, Piper Jendrysik took the victory in the circle after pitching three innings. She gave up two hits, had no walks and struck out three batters.
“Piper was spinning the crap out of the ball,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “She’s got great movement.”
NEW CASTLE 13, HOPEWELL 9
The Lady ‘Canes pulled out a WPIAL Section 3-4A victory against the Lady Vikings.
“It was just a total team effort,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “Everyone contributed. It was just a real good win knowing the team we beat was 2-0.”
Morgan Piatt (2-2) went the distance. She struck out four batters and allowed 10 hits, nine runs — two of those runs unearned — and had zero walks.
Racquelle Young hit a home run in the third inning and had two RBIs while Jonalyn Wharry had four RBIs.
New Castle grabbed two runs in the first inning, one in the second and 10 tallies in the third.
Hopewell plated five runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and one more in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.