Westminster College’s annual Christmas vespers worship service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Will W. Orr Auditorium on campus. The service is open to the public.
The message, “Come Lord Jesus,” will be shared by the Rev. James Mohr, campus chaplain, and will feature scripture readings by Westminster students. Music will be provided by the Westminster choirs, Wind Ensemble, Market Street Brass Quintet, Lake Brittain Brass and student organist Hunter Peterson.
Sponsored by the Office of Faith and Spirituality, the event is free, although a goodwill offering will be taken to support the Spring Break with a Purpose Habitat for Humanity trip and the Experience Alaska Team Experiential trip.
The program will air live on local cable television and stream online at https://www.pacdigitalnetwork.com/westminster/?B=467240. The Westminster College Network provides coverage of the live event.
For more information, contact Diane Gabriel at (724) 946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.