The Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships were scheduled to conclude April 18, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PAC Presidents’ Council cancelled the 2020 spring seasons on April 3.
As a result, the 2019-20 PAC team title and postseason award winners have been determined exclusively by the 36-hole results of the 2019 PAC Fall Championship, which took place Oct. 7-8 at Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The women played 36 holes at its par-72 Avalon at Squaw Creek course in Vienna.
Westminster College posted a two-round team score of 732 (373-359) last fall to claim this year’s title, finishing 43 strokes ahead of runner-up Washington & Jefferson,
PAC Player of the Year honors went to Westminster first-year player Kasey Clifford, who claimed fall medalist honors after registering a 166. Clifford also secured the PAC Newcomer of the Year award.
Westminster first-year player and Wilmington High graduate Erika Hoover was the runner-up after logging a 172 (85-87) last fall.
Torrence earned his second-straight PAC Coach of the Year award.
Beginning with the 2017-18 season, the PAC Championships have featured a 54-hole stroke play event, with 36 holes contested at the Fall Championships and another 18 holes played at the Spring Championships. The combined 54-hole team totals have determined the PAC team champions and winners of the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championships. Since 2017-18, All-PAC and Player of the Year honors have been determined by a player’s combined 54-hole scores.
This year’s PAC Championships were the first to be limited to the results of the 36-hole fall event since 2011-12, when the April 23-24 spring rounds were cancelled due to poor weather and course conditions.
