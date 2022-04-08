The Westminster College softball team picked up a sweep Thursday.
The Lady Titans took both games of a doubleheader from the defending Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Geneva, 10-2 and 9-2.
Westminster (4-0 PAC, 17-2 overall) belted five total home runs.
The Lady Titans trailed 1-0 in the first game, before scoring 10 unanswered runs. Junior Mackenzie Latess (Laurel High) recorded three RBIs for Westminster. The Lady Titans had a total of five extra-base hits, including a home run by Latess in the opener.
The Lady Golden Tornadoes (0-2, 10-8) took a 1-0 lead in the nightcap as well. Latess swatted a homer in the second inning of the nightcap and third of the season.
Junior Brooke Atkins (Laurel) connected on a three-run dinger in the sixth for Westminster’s fifth homer of the twinbill.
The Lady Titans will travel to Thiel for a PAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
GOLF
Bell, Titans Win Grove City MBA Invitational
Westminster senior Michael Bell paced the men’s golf team to a first-place finish at the Grove City McBride-Behringer-Allen Invitational to open the spring portion of the schedule.
The Titans are back on the links this weekend as they compete in the two-day Garden State Classic in Madison N.J., hosted by Drew University. The first round begins Saturday.
BASEBALL
Diamond Named SAAC Titans Athlete of the Week
The Westminster College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selected senior James Diamond as its Titans Athlete of the Week.
The Titans are scheduled to host Bethany in a PAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
