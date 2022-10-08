For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The losing streak continues for the New Castle High football team.
ROCHESTER — It took the Union High football team until the last 35 seconds of the game again…
FREEDOM — Neshannock High was firing on all cylinders Friday night.
PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High football team remained undefeated in conference play after havi…
BEAVER FALLS — The Mohawk High football team fell in an away game to Beaver Falls on Friday.
HOOKSTOWN — The Shenango High football team came up short against South Side Beaver on Friday.
This time, the Wilmington High School football team’s fourth-quarter comeback fell just short.
NEW BRIGHTON — The Ellwood City Lincoln football team grabbed its first conference victory o…
Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13
Laurel 58, Northgate 14
Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13
Union 6, Rochester 0
South Side Beaver 15, Shenango 13
Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7
General McLane 22, Wilmington 19
Neshannock 39, Freedom 0
