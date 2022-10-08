For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chartiers Valley pulls away for win over New Castle The losing streak continues for the New Castle High football team.

Union grabs win over Rochester in final seconds ROCHESTER — It took the Union High football team until the last 35 seconds of the game again…

Neshannock rolls to road win over Freedom FREEDOM — Neshannock High was firing on all cylinders Friday night.

Laurel remains undefeated in conference play PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High football team remained undefeated in conference play after havi…

Beaver Falls topples Mohawk BEAVER FALLS — The Mohawk High football team fell in an away game to Beaver Falls on Friday.

Shenango falls short against South Side Beaver HOOKSTOWN — The Shenango High football team came up short against South Side Beaver on Friday.

+5 General McLane outlasts Wilmington with last-second score This time, the Wilmington High School football team’s fourth-quarter comeback fell just short.

Ellwood City secures first conference win NEW BRIGHTON — The Ellwood City Lincoln football team grabbed its first conference victory o…

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13

Laurel 58, Northgate 14

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13

Union 6, Rochester 0

South Side Beaver 15, Shenango 13

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7

General McLane 22, Wilmington 19

Neshannock 39, Freedom 0