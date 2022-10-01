For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
McKEES ROCKS — New Castle High’s road woes continued Friday night at Montour.
The Union High football team bounced back well Friday night.
The Mohawk High football team captured a home victory against Ellwood City Lincoln on Friday.
Montour 51, New Castle 0
Laurel 30, Rochester 21
Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6
Union 48, Springdale 6
Mohawk 32, Ellwood City 13
Shenango 69, Northgate 19
Farrell 42, Wilmington 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.