For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The New Castle High football team kept up with the high-octane Armstrong offense in the firs…
AMBRIDGE — Neshannock may have lost one of its top offensive players.
CARNEGIE — The 27-game winning streak that plagued the Ellwood City Lincoln High football te…
CORAOPOLIS — Union High football coach Kim Niedbala had one word to describe his team’s perf…
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP — The Shenango High football team came up short in its away game ag…
MERCER — The Wilmington High football team had a strong showing against Mercer on Friday.
Armstrong 49, New Castle 13
Laurel 49, Mohawk 7
Neshannock 40, Ambridge 34
Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6
Riverside 27, Shenango 6
Union 30, Cornell 21
Wilmington 50, Mercer 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.