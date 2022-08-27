For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

'Canes, Robinson score opening night blowout The Stacy Robinson era started off on the right foot Friday night.

Union falls in opener to Canton The Union High football team made it difficult on a state power Friday night.

+6 Laurel rolls to victory over New Brighton The grass surface at Spartan Stadium was lush and green Friday night.

Story continues below video

New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0

Canton (Pa.) 31, Union 18

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 21

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28