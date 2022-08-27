Football stock photo

New Castle News sports reporter Cody W. Pattison caught up with New Castle coach Stacy Robinson after the Red Hurricane's 49-0 win against Summit Academy on opening night.

New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0

Canton (Pa.) 31, Union 18

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 21

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

