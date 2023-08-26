Aug. 25
University Prep 26, New Castle 20 (2OT)
Laurel 37, New Brighton 6
OLSH 32, Shenango 10
Sharpsville 49, Wilmington 42
Ellwood City 27, Brentwood 26
Aug. 26
Mohawk at Union
Neshannock at Sharon
There were questions about the Sharpsville football’s passing attack headed into the season.
The Ellwood City Lincoln High football is in the win column in the season opener.
MOON TOWNSHIP — The schedule doesn’t start off easy for the Shenango High football team.
