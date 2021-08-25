STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington didn’t work much with Nittany Lion quarterbacks during the first half of 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic altered the then-freshman’s spring and summer.
Washington and his quarterbacks got their first taste of each other in the early fall when the Big Ten ultimately decided to proceed with a conference-only regular-season schedule.
Despite the absence of a traditional spring and preseason camp, Washington started each of Penn State’s nine games and ranked second on the team both in yards receiving (489) and touchdowns (six). Washington’s 36 catches also ranked second among Penn State receivers.
While Penn State coaches and players entered last year’s season opener with an idea of just how good Washington could be, his emergence quickly captured opposing teams’ and the Big Ten’s attention.
This year, while his role as one of the team’s leading receivers remains unchanged, he’s eager to contribute in other ways in the locker room and within the program.
“I have to become more of a veteran now,” Washington said. “I have to treat it differently. Now we have younger guys in the room, and I have to be that teammate who helps them and sets a great example. I embrace that a lot.”
Washington and Nittany Lions’ senior receiver Jahan Dotson together accounted for 1,323 of Penn State’s 2,304 yards receiving, and the duo was responsible for 14 of Penn State’s 17 touchdowns receptions.
Penn State also lost its third-leading pass-catcher from 2020 when tight end Pat Freiermuth departed for the NFL draft. The current Pittsburgh Steelers tight end added another 310 yards receiving and one touchdown during an injury-shortened season last year.
Penn State returns 2020 wide receivers sophomore KeAndre Lambert-Smith (138 yards receiving), redshirt junior Daniel George (73 yards receiving) and redshirt senior Cam Sullivan-Brown (14 yards receiving).
The Nittany Lions will debut freshmen Liam Clifford (brother of starting quarterback Sean Clifford) and Harrison Wallace III, and redshirt freshman wideouts Jaden Dottin and Malick Meiga figure to receive an increase in workload.
Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield this offseason and as Penn State continues with preseason camp is challenging Washington to embrace the challenges he’ll face from his sophomore season, learn from them and accept whatever it is they might ask.
“I’m going to challenge Parker every day,” Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said. “He’s somebody who is quick, he’s fast, he catches the ball like crazy. In spring, he had a lot put on his plate. He had a lot of reps and a lot of responsibility in terms of making some plays.”
Washington said he’s already learned a lot since he last played in Beaver Stadium eight months ago. The intricacies of the game are becoming clearer, and the instruction and challenges from Stubblefield have proven beneficial.
“Really, it’s more of an IQ standpoint,” Washington said. “Just knowing the game more, and understanding defenses in-depth and seeing the bigger picture besides just knowing my assignment. I like the way he challenges me with that. I feel like that will definitely help me in the future, and it keeps my head on a swivel and always willing to learn.”
