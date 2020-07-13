•Those killed in the American Cyanamid blasts were Lee Waddell, Elmer Kliduff and Harold Duncan on Nov. 12, 1940; Merle Craven, Robert Downing and Jack Cameron on June 2, 1947; and Eugene Rudesill, Gerald Wingard, Donald Schenker, Wilber Robinson and Clarance Claypool on July 6, 1964.
•Plaque donors are Marc and Betty DeRisio, Arelne Davicki, Carol and Dean Jones (in memory of Dean and Betty Wolmer), Ed Marshall, Ed Lipp, Dave Wilson, Bill Wise, The Schenker Family, Church Schell, Thomas Phenicie, Bob Hinka, Ken Shiderly Construction, Charles Gumley, Jim P. Donston, Arsenior Coiro, Fred Reider, Kathy Mingione, J. Nelson McConahy, Christine O’Neill Susany and Jean Gilmore Hardner.
•More information about American Cyanamid is available in the book "Dynamite! A Blaster’s History" by J. Nelson McConahy, who also worked at the plant in the 1960s. To purchase a copy, CLICK HERE.
