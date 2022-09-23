The Neshannock Township police are alerting residents of multiple vehicle break-ins in the township over the past several weeks in Pearson Park.
According to news release issued Friday, someone has been entering both locked and unlocked unattended vehicles parked in the park. Police advise people not store any valuables inside their vehicles.
Park visitors who see anyone suspicious are asked to call 911.
The police have increased the patrols of their marked and unmarked vehicles in the area, the report said.
