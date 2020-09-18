US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

FILE - Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, in a Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo. The Commerce Department said President Trumpâs proposed ban of the apps WeChat and TikTok will go into effect Sunday, Sept. 20, to âsafeguard the national security of the United States.â The government said its order, previously announced by Trump in August, will âcombat Chinaâs malicious collection of American citizensâ personal data.â