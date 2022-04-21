•HEMP HOME DEDICATION: 2 p.m. Friday, 506 Spruce St. This home is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of an existing home using hemp-based building materials.
•FREEDOM FAIR AND FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Returning July 30 to downtown New Castle after a two-year, pandemic-fueled hiatus.
