The Lawrence County Treasurer's office tax outreach station is moving indoors in Union Township.
The outreach, where people can go to pay their county property taxes at discount, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27, and will be in the Union municipal building.
County taxpayers can pay the taxes at that time and location by cash or check.
Union Townshiop tax collector Doreen Vitullo also will be collecting Union Township municipal taxes at that time and location.
The location had been planned for Scotland Meadows Park, but is being moved indoors in anticipation of inclement weather.
Anyone with questions about their taxes may contact the treasurer's office at (724) 656-2124.
