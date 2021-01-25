UNION

SENIORS

42 — Aaron Gunn, 6-4, F/C

2 — Mike Mrozek, 6-2, G

4 — Anthony Nealy, 5-9, G

*40 — Anthony Stanley, 6-1, G/F

25 — Jacob Vitale, 5-8, G/F

JUNIOR

14 — Nick Vitale, 5-7, G  

SOPHOMORES

1 — Elijah Booker, 5-6, G

20 — Kaden Fisher, 6-3, G/F

24 — Peyton Lombardo, 6-1, G

35 — Brennen Porter, 6-0, G/F

*34 — Mark Stanley, 6-0, G/F

*5 — Matthew Stanley, 5-10, G

3 — Cameron Taylor, 5-11, G

23 — Jayden Wynn, 5-9, G

FRESHMEN

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: Mark Stanley

ASSISTANT COACHES: Mark Manifrang, Stephen Richardson

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.