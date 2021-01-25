UNION
SENIORS
42 — Aaron Gunn, 6-4, F/C
2 — Mike Mrozek, 6-2, G
4 — Anthony Nealy, 5-9, G
*40 — Anthony Stanley, 6-1, G/F
25 — Jacob Vitale, 5-8, G/F
JUNIOR
14 — Nick Vitale, 5-7, G
SOPHOMORES
1 — Elijah Booker, 5-6, G
20 — Kaden Fisher, 6-3, G/F
24 — Peyton Lombardo, 6-1, G
35 — Brennen Porter, 6-0, G/F
*34 — Mark Stanley, 6-0, G/F
*5 — Matthew Stanley, 5-10, G
3 — Cameron Taylor, 5-11, G
23 — Jayden Wynn, 5-9, G
FRESHMEN
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: Mark Stanley
ASSISTANT COACHES: Mark Manifrang, Stephen Richardson
