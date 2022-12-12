To say that the Union High football team had improved from last season would be an understatement.
The Scotties had a historic season that saw them return to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in 43 years, the WPIAL Class 1A championship in 49 years and the PIAA championship for the first time in the program's history.
Union came up short against Steelton-Highspire on Thursday at Chapman Field located at Cumberland Valley High School, 22-8, to return to Lawrence County with silver.
Braylon Thomas scored the lone touchdown for Union in the third quarter on a one-yard dash into the end zone. Thomas had 29 carries for 134 yards in the championship game.
In the fourth quarter, Union's defensive pressure allowed the team to grab a safety to narrow the Steamrollers' lead to 13-8.
For their efforts, the Union football team was named Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
