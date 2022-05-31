Gold is on the line for two more Lawrence County high school baseball teams this week around the WPIAL.
Union High is looking for a repeat in Class 1A, while Mohawk is new in town, reaching the title tilt for the first time in program history.
Last year, the Scotties upended Riverview for their first WPIAL championship in program history. Jake Vitale delivered a no-hitter for Union in the 3-0 verdict over Riverview.
Second-seeded Union (11-4) will take on top-seeded Eden Christian (17-0) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania.
“Going in to the year, we had a target on our back,” Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. “I told the guys to make a statement and don’t let those teams sneak up on you. So far, we have done that every game.”
The Warriors are appearing in the WPIAL championship game for the first time in the program’s history.
Fourth-seeded Mohawk (16-4) opposes second-seeded South Park (17-5) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania.
“The Mohawk community shows up,” Warriors coach Nick Maiorano said. “You can see it with the baseball games. It’s just so cool seeing them come out to support them.
“The kids have taken notice of it. Even our home games we had a ton of people there. I know the kids are excited and the community is excited.”
Neshannock (17-7) dropped an 8-2 decision to Serra Catholic on Tuesday in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. The Lancers open the PIAA playoffs on Monday against District 10 champion West Middlesex at a time and site to be determined.
UNION VS. EDEN CHRISTIAN
Sanders took over as Scotties coach in 2017 and his teams have reached at least the WPIAL semifinal round each of those seasons. Union is 1-2 in WPIAL championship games under Sanders.
“It’s a goal we set every year,” Sanders said of reaching the WPIAL championship game. “It’s been four years in a row. It could have been five minus the COVID season.”
Last year, Union cruised to a 12-1 win over Eden Christian in the WPIAL semifinals.
“We’re pretty familiar with them,” Sanders said. “We have some good reports on them. We’ll be prepared to face them.”
The Warriors own eight shutout wins this year and they gave up just one run in five other matchups.
“Eden is a great team. They’re undefeated for a reason,” Sanders said. “They’re going to want revenge on us.
“We’re looking for a good game. Hopefully we can put the pressure on them. their pitcher is undefeated (Jared Bees), with an under 1 ERA. He’s a pitcher that gets stronger as the game goes on.”
Tyler Staub will get the ball for Union. Staub is 6-1 with a 1.53 ERA.
“He’s our ace,” Sanders said of Staub. “He’s going to be on seven days rest.
“With Tyler, he’s been in big games this year. He wants to be the face of the pitching staff. His attitude changes in big games. His big-game experience is key.”
Staub also delivers at the plate for the Scotties. He leads the team in batting at .521 and Nick Vitale is next at .478.
“They’re both seniors and that big-game experience definitely helps a lot with nerves,” Sanders said. “Nick caught his brother Jake in the no-hitter last year against Riverview.
“Nick has been a key driving in runs. Tyler is a gap-to-gap hitter. He can get them out of the ballpark, too. Lots of doubles and a couple of triples.”
MOHAWK VS. SOUTH PARK
The Warriors had to go through Section 1 rival Hopewell in the semifinals to reach the title tilt. The teams split the regular season series, with Mohawk claiming a 6-2 verdict in the semifinals.
“I couldn’t be happier for these kids,” Maiorano said. “It’s so fantastic to see them be together at practice and see how happy they are.
“It was tough for us. It was the third time we had to play Hopewell. The focus and the fun they have been having has been great. We’re happy for them.”
Eastern Michigan recruit Cooper Vance (5-0, 1.60 ERA) will start on the hill for Mohawk. He will oppose Kentucky recruit Drew Lafferty.
“There’s a lot of similarities between the two,” Maiorano said of the comparisons between Vance and Lafferty. “They played together on the same team when they were younger; that was quite a travel team.
“Cooper has command of a lot of different pitches.”
The Eagles lost to one Ohio team, and four WPIAL teams in higher classifications. South Park is unbeaten against WPIAL Class 3A competition.
“They’re good. They’re another complete team in this 3A playoff,” Maiorano said. “To get to this point, it shows both teams have really good lineups.
“It’s going to be a tough game. Our kids are excited to be in that game. I think Lafferty is just a power pitcher for high school. Velocity is so important. He’s a complete pitcher. He can give them 105 pitches with a power slider. He’ll be a lot to handle. We feel good about who we have out there in Cooper Vance.”
Lucas Cummings paces the Warriors’ offensive attack with a .485 average. He has 32 hits, 20 RBIs, six doubles and a triple.
“Lucas is like a Vlad Guerrero type,” Maiorano said. “There aren’t too many pitches that he won’t swing at. He always finds a way to get good barrel on the ball.
“His hand-eye at the plate and aggressive play has been working out well for him. He’s a free swinger and he hits.”
