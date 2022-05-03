The Union High baseball team picked up a key victory Monday.
Rocco Galmarini was stellar in relief for the Scotties, leading the team to a 6-2 WPIAL Section 1-1A road win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Galmarini (1-0) picked up the victory, tossing the final 2 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits and one run — earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Union (8-1 section, 8-3 overall) is in first place in the league standings by a game over the Chargers (7-2, 7-5). The Scotties can win the section championship outright with a home win Tuesday over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“We came out kind of flat,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “We started stringing hits together and moving runners along.
“Our guys made some nice adjustments on where the pitcher was pithing us. We did a nice job adjusting.”
The Scotties posted seven hits. Mike Gunn garnered two hits, including a solo homer in the fourth frame, for Union.
Mark Stanley drove in two runs for the victors. Tyler Staub tripled for the Scotties.
Union scored one run in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
OLSH plated single tallies in the fourth and sixth innings.
Ellwood City 7,
Mohawk 1
Nick Magnifico tossed a complete-game gem to lead the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A road win over the Warriors.
Ellwood City Lincoln (6-3, 7-7) is now tied with Mohawk (6-3, 10-4) for second place in the section. Hopewell (8-1, 11-3) is in first place.
Magnifico allowed four hits and an earned run with four walks and a strikeout.
The Warriors’ Brady Harman plated the game’s first run on an RBI single in the second to score Marc Conti.
Bucky Biskup doubled in the fourth to drive in Joseph Roth and tie the game at 1. A Mohawk error on a bunt by Isaiah Lutz allowed Ashton Wilson to score with the go-ahead run to put the Wolverines up 2-1.
Ellwood City posted 10 hits. Roth registered three hits, while Biskup and Lutz delivered two each. Roth also drove in two runs.
Cooper Vance started and got a no decision. Vance worked five innings, giving up one run — earned — with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Conti relieved Vance and he took the loss. Conti didn’t record an out, surrendering three hits and five runs — four earned — two walks and no strikeouts.
Mohawk scored a run in the second.
Ellwood City collected a run in the fourth, five in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Laurel 10,
Riverside 3
The Spartans bounced back from a rough week to knock off the host Panthers in a Section 2-2A battle.
Laurel (7-2, 8-3) was undefeated entering play last week. However, the Spartans lost two games to section foe Shenango and a nonsection tilt to Ellwood City.
“Coming off three tough losses, we had to find a way to get back on track,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “We did that with a good overall team victory.
“It’s always a dogfight at Riverside. They are a scrappy club. Riverside never goes away.”
Kobe DeRosa and Michael Pasquarello posted three hits each for the Spartans. Cameron Caldararo collected two hits.
Caldararo drove in four runs and Hunter Kobialka added a pair.
DeRosa and Caldararo hit one home run each for the winners.
Logan Ayres started and picked up the win. Ayres went five innings, giving up four hits and two runs — both earned — with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Caldararo relieved and worked the final two innings. He gave up one hit and one earned run with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Spartans put the game away in the seventh inning with five runs.
Laurel scored three runs in the first, two in the third and five more in the seventh.
Riverside (8-1, 12-3) recorded a run in the first, a marker in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
South Side Beaver 7,
Neshannock 3
The Rams pulled away with three runs in the sixth in a Section 2-2A home win over the Lancers.
South Side Beaver (4-5, 4-6) climbs a little in the standings with the win. The Rams are still in fifth place and two games behind Shenango for the fourth and final playoff. Ties that can’t be broken also reach the postseason and South Side Beaver and the Wildcats split the regular-season series.
Neshannock falls to 6-3, 12-5 and into a tie for third place with Shenango (6-3, 9-3).
The Lancers compiled seven hits. Dom Cubellis, Andrew Frye and Grant Melder delivered two hits each for Neshannock. Frye plated a pair of markers for the Lancers.
Melder (4-2) started and suffered the loss. He worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and four runs — three earned — with a walk and three strikeouts.
The Lancers scored two runs in the third and one in the sixth.
South Side Beaver tallied two runs in the second, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Shenango 4,
New Castle 2
Tino Campoli tossed six strong innings in leading the Wildcats to a nonsection home win over the Red Hurricane.
Campoli (4-0) earned the victory, allowing four hits, two runs — both earned — with 12 strikeouts.
It was a matchup of last year’s WPIAL champions — Shenango in Class 2A and New Castle in Class 4A.
Dante Micaletti (1-3) took the loss. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and four runs — two earned — with five walks and five strikeouts.
Shenango is 10-4 and New Castle is 2-9.
Softball
Villa Maria 5,
Wilmington 4
The Lady Greyhounds fell short against Class 4A Villa Maria at home.
Wilmington (9-3) notched seven hits, including two by McKenna Bucker. Faith Jones knocked in two runs for the hosts.
Ava Williamson went the distance in taking the loss. Williamson gave up six hits and five earned runs with six walks and four strikeouts.
“We played a great team,” Lady Greyhounds coach John Frank said. “These girls never quit. We battled and stayed right with them.
“We never quit; we put the bat on the ball. We started slow, but we came back. I thought Ava pitched well against an older team.”
Villa Maria scored three runs in the first, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Wilmington plated a marker in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Laurel 14,
New Brighton 0
Addison Deal excelled in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Spartans in a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Deal (4-0) went the distance, allowing two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. She also had two hits and two RBIs.
Laurel clubbed 14 hits, led by Grace Kissick with four. Two of Kissick’s hits were home runs and she finished with four RBIs.
Alexandra Herr contributed three hits and four RBIs for the winners, while Autumn Boyd and Madison Maine delivered two hits apiece.
The Lady Spartans scored two runs in the first, two in the third and 10 more in the sixth.
Blackhawk 12,
New Castle 11
The Lady ‘Canes’ rally fell short in a Section 3-4A home loss to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle pounded out 15 total hits.
Miley Anderson led the Lady ‘Canes (3-6, 3-7) with four hits and two RBIs, while Juliana Evans added three hits and four RBIs. Evans also belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Olivia Hood, Neena Flora and Logan Holmes chipped in with two hits each. Hood also knocked in three runs.
Morgan Piatt (4-7) went the distance in suffering the loss. Piatt surrendered 16 hits and 12 runs — five earned — with two and three strikeouts.
“They played really well together and bounced back well after the first two innings,” Lady ‘Canes coach Laurie Lidak said. “I’m pleased with how they battled back.
“They didn’t give up. They kept battling.”
Blackhawk scored four runs in the first, six in the second, one in the third and one more in the seventh.
New Castle collected a marker in the first, two in the second, four in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Neshannock 10,
Mohawk 1
The Lady Lancers’ Addy Frye excelled at the plate and in the circle in a Section 4-2A home victory over the Lady Warriors.
Frye posted three hits, including a triple and a home run with two RBIs.
Frye (9-0) went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed five hits and an earned run with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
“Addy was a beast,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of Frye’s effort. “She was really on with her pitching. She was throwing hard and throwing a lot of strikes. She really did well.
“When she’s patient she hits it far. She had a great performance overall.”
Neshannock (9-0, 12-0) notched 10 hits overall.
Hunter Newman also had three hits for the Lady Lancers, including a triple and two RBIs. Gabby Perod provided two RBIs, while Gabby Quinn tripled and knocked in two runs.
“Hunter has a great swing and she hits it hard,” Lash said. “Her base running is so impressive.”
Neshannock recorded four runs in the first, two in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Mohawk (6-4, 6-5) plated its marker in the first frame.
