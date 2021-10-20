Matt Hudson recorded a 745 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Hudson scored the league’s high game of 267.
Pat Tanner holds the high average with a 198.
Ryanne Tyler notched the women’s high game of 219 and the high series of 564.
Tyler owns the high average as well with a 197.
The Dream Team sits in first place in the team standings with a 29-13 record.
•Ryanne Tyler rolled a 688 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler also led the women with a high game of 269. She holds the high average as well with a 198.
Bill Sniezek bowled the men’s high game with a 257 and the high series with a 680.
Sniezek leads the men with a high average with a 203.
