Ryanne Tyler bowled a 752 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler scored games of 215, 258 and the league’s high total of 279. She owns the high average as well with a 200.
Bill Croach collected the men’s high game with a 247. Joe Thomas notched the high game of 670, and he holds the high average of 195.
The Dream Team leads the team standings with a 40-16 record. They won the first quarter as well.
