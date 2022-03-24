Ryanne Tyler scored a 630 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler also led the women with a high game of 235. She owns the high average as well with a 201.
Pat Tanner tallied the men’s high game with a 255. Tanner also rolled the top series with a 675.
Tanner holds the men’s high average with a 198.
Hometown Pharmacy and Toss Dat Salad share first place in the team standings, each with a 25-10 record.
