Area bowlers posted strong scores in local leagues last week:
Ryanne Tyler rolled a 607 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler bowled the league-high game of 214. She holds the high average as well with a 207.
Lee Shoaf and Pat Tanner both scored the men’s high game of 255.
Pat Tanner tallied the high series of 643, and he has the high average as well with a 192.
Hometown Pharmacy leads the team standings with a 40-9 record.
•Hunter Lively scored a 642 series in the Mickey’s Majors league.
Lively recorded the boys high game of 257. He has the high average as well with a 204.
Kaitlynn Shuler garnered the girls high game of 189. She added the high series with a 490.
Shuler owns the high average with a 154.
Laurenza’s and 4 Boys share first place in the team standings with 4-0 records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.