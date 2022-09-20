•Ryanne Tyler recorded a 606 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler scored the league-high mark of 217. She holds the high average as well with a 203.
Sean Barlett notched the men’s high game with a 244. Joe Thomas posted the high series with a 602.
Thomas owns the high average with a 199.
Castle Realty is in first place with a 12-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.