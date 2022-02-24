Ryanne Tyler scored a 629 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler also led the women with a high game of 227. She holds the high average as well with a 202.
Corey Pettitt posted a 234 game. Bill Changoway collected the high series of 608. Bill Sniezek owns the high average with a 196.
