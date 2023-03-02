Ryanne Tyler bowled a 629 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.

Tyler notched the league-high game of 233. She holds the high average as well with a 196.

Tom Ford posted the men’s high game of 242 and Mark Barlett scored the high series with a 630.

Pat Tanner owns the high average with a 195.

The Dream Team leads the team standings with a 14-0 mark.

Sports Editor

Ron Poniewasz Jr. is the sports editor at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.

