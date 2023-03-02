Ryanne Tyler bowled a 629 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler notched the league-high game of 233. She holds the high average as well with a 196.
Tom Ford posted the men’s high game of 242 and Mark Barlett scored the high series with a 630.
Pat Tanner owns the high average with a 195.
The Dream Team leads the team standings with a 14-0 mark.
