Ryanne Tyler scored a 690 series in the Polish Falcons Mixed league.
Tyler tallied the league-high game of 240. She owns the high average as well with a 199.
Andre Gentsy rolled men’s high game of 223. Gentsy also posted the high series of 600.
Pat Tanner has the high average with a 192.
Bird Dogs and 4K Plus One share first place in the team standings with 22-6 records.
