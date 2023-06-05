Lawrence County teams had a tough day on the diamond Monday.
County schools went 2-3 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs covering baseball and softball. Union High (Class 1A) and Neshannock (Class 2A) were the lone winners, both in softball.
The season came to an end for the Laurel softball team (Class 2A), as well as the Union (Class 1A) and Neshannock (Class 3A) baseball squads.
Softball
Union 18,
Berlin Brothersvalley 3
The Lady Scots erased an early 3-0 deficit and cruised to a PIAA Class 1A first-round win over the Lady Mountaineers at Neshannock High.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
Olivia Williams, Allie Ross, Olivia Benedict and Bella Cameron contributed three hits apiece for Union. Addie Nogay, Mallory Gorgacz and Mia Preuhs posted two hits each. Benedict plated five runs for Union and Preuhs was next with four. Ross delivered three RBIs and Williams added a pair.
Preuhs crushed a grand slam in the fourth inning for Union.
Neshannock 9,
Penns Valley 0
Addy Frye tossed a gem to pace the Lady Lancers to a PIAA Class 2A first-round victory over the Lady Rams.
Frye went the distance to pick up the win. She surrendered seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
Neshannock notched nine total hits, including two each by Jaidon Nogay, Gabby Quinn and Jadyn Malizia. Malizia also added a triple.
Everett 15,
Laurel 12
The Lady Spartans came up short in a PIAA Class 2A slugfest against the Lady Warriors on Everett’s home field.
Laurel led 7-1 going to the bottom of the third. However, the Lady Warriors erased the deficit and forged a 9-7 margin after three frames.
The Lady Spartans got within 11-10 going to the last of the sixth. However, Everett added some insurance going to the seventh.
Baseball
West Middlesex 12,
Union 2
The Big Reds took control early and pulled away for a PIAA Class 1A first-round victory over the Scotties at Slippery Rock University.
West Middlesex led 3-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after the second frame.
Union got on the board in the third inning with a pair of runs. However, the Scotties left the bases loaded to end the threat.
Punxsutawney 9,
Neshannock 1
No other information was provided on this PIAA Class 3A clash before deadline.
The game was played at Showers Field in DuBois.
