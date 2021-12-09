Wilmington High’s girls basketball team is looking for a new strategy for the 2021-2022 season.
The District 10 Lady Greyhounds had an overall record for the 2020-2021 season of 2-13. Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch returns for his second year.
“Last year was my first year as the girls coach, so, just trying to implement my system in and my expectations of the girls, I thought they did a great job in the offseason of taking the next step,” Jeckavitch said.
“We got some new girls coming up as freshmen, some good returning starters and letter winners from last season, so now that they are comfortable in the system they kind of know my expectations.
“I believe this year we should come out definitely ahead of where we were last year with the shortened COVID season.”
Wilmington will have four freshman on the team with eight returnees coming back to play. Five of the returnees are letter winners.
“Last year I thought the girls in general got better as the season progressed, we had Maelee Whiting, Annalee Gardner, Madison Graham and Jadyn Flick seem to be four of the returners that we had from last year, they all got starting minutes last year,” Jeckavitch said.
“So having all four of those girls back in addition of Sarah Dieter as a freshman that came in and gave us quality minutes, then we got some freshmen this year in Lia Krarup that can really solidify the point guard position for us.”
Jeckavitch looks to change his strategy from the last season with a blending of new faces and returnees.
“I think we’re going to be a little bit more aggressive this season compared to last year, last year we just didn’t have quite the personnel to kind of run the defensive schemes and the offense that I really wanted to run,” Jeckavitch said.
“This year with the new girls that we have coming in to blend with the girls we had originally.
“I think we can start pushing the tempo a little bit more, using our length to our advantage.”
