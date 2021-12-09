Wilmington High’s boys basketball team looks for improvements this season.
“We had a nice offseason,” Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack said. “We had a great summer and even in the fall here we’ve got a lot of work done.”
Wilmington struggled in the 2020-2021 season, finishing with an overall record of 1-19.
“Last season was hard, in my first year, with COVID, the limited number of practices was tough, so to prepare with that little time putting a new system and a new team, that was hard,” Shimrack said. “We competed usually for about a half and then we were just behind.”
This is Shimrack’s second year coaching the Greyhounds’ basketball team. According to Shimrack, he looks forward to seeing what results come from the positive offseason for the team.
Wilmington will have several returnees for the team. Two of the returnees, Anthony Reed and Damien Micco, are letter winners for the Greyhounds.
“Anthony Reed will be the point guard and he probably logged the most minutes last year, he’ll be a nice player,” Shimrack said.
“Damien Micco, he’s a senior, he got minutes last year and beyond that we’re pretty much all sophomores and new seniors.”
The Greyhounds have nine players on their roster. The underclassmen on the team hold the majority of the roster, with five of the players being sophomores.
“We’ll have some length for sure but mostly we’re young, so I guess I’m going to view that as a positive,” Shimrack said. “We’re going to come in young and eager and ready to fight.”
