HERSHEY — For the first time, Union Township is golden.
The Union High School girls basketball team beat Lourdes Regional, 46-29, on Friday afternoon at the GIANT Center in Hershey to win the PIAA Class 1A championship. The Lady Scots (23-6) outscored Lourdes Regional, 11-2, in the final period to win the school's first state championship.
Kylie Fruehstorfer led the way for Union with 19 points.
For Union, it's been a monumental program turnaround. Coach Rob Nogay took over the team to begin the 2019-20 season. It was 6-56 in the three years prior. This season, the Lady Scots won the WPIAL Class 1A championship after losing in last year's semifinals.
This story will be updated. Follow the New Castle News online and at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff for complete coverage.
