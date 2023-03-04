Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher (1) beats Union’s Zoe Lepri (11) to a loose ball during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union players celebrate their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union fans react to a penalty called against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Aquinas Academy’s Tess Duer attempts to take possession of the ball held by Union’s Kelly Cleaver (10) during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kelly Cleaver hugs her dad assistant coach Jim Cleaver as Kylie Fruehstorfer hugs her dad assistant coach John Fruehstorfernd after their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer (3) attempts to regain possession of a rebounded ball from Aquinas Academy’s Isabella Hite (2) during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer (4) shoots a 3-pointer against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kendall Preuhs (24) passes the ball through the arm of Aquinas Academy guard Isabella Hite (2) during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kelly Cleaver leaps in the air as the buzzer sounds at the end of their game against Aquinas Academy in the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union players celebrate their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union players celebrate their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kylie and Kayla Fruehstorfer hug their dad and assistant coach John Fruehstorfer after their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union fans react to a score against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kelly Cleaver (10) shoots against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer (4) looks for an opportunity to shoot against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s head coach Rob Nogay directs his team during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship against Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Zoe Lepri (11) shoots against Aquinas Academy during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union’s Kelly Cleaver (10) hypes up the crowd during the WPIAL Class 1A basketball championship against Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union players and coaches celebrate their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
Union seniors hoist the WPIAL Class 1A championship trophy after their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy, Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS
WPIAL Class 1A championship: Union vs. Aquinas Academy
