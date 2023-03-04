Basketball

Union seniors hoist the WPIAL Class 1A championship trophy after their 52-35 win over Aquinas Academy on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. 

 ALEXANDRA WIMLEY | NEWS

PITTSBURGH — It's all about The U!

The Union High School girls basketball team exploded for 23 points in the fourth quarter after breaking open a tie game to down Aquinas Academy, 52-35, to win the program's first WPIAL championship. 

The game was tied at 29 going into the final stanza, but the Lady Scots offense finally got going late to pull away for the Class 1A title. Kylie Fruehstorfer had a game-high 20 points to lead Union. 

For more complete coverage of this game, check ncnewsonline.com/tipoff this weekend.

WPIAL Class 1A championship: Union vs. Aquinas Academy

