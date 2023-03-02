PITTSBURGH — After managing a four-point lead in the third quarter, the Union High boys basketball team went cold.
Imani Christian ripped off 14 straight points to turn a 29-all game into a 45-31 lead going into the fourth quarter, a lead too much for the Scotties in a 64-41 loss in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game Thursday night at the Petersen Events Center.
Matt Stanley led the Union charge with 19 points.
The Scotties won the Class 1A title in 2021 and were runners-up last season.
A full story will be posted later Thursday on ncnewsonline.com/tipoff. Full coverage will be in Friday's New Castle News.
