Each week during basketball season, New Castle News sports reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr. is joined by attorney and “New Castle guy” Larry Kelly to talk all things Lawrence County hoops.
On this week’s Tipoff Basketball Show, Poniewasz and Kelly talk about athlete of the week Aayanni Hudson from New Castle, debate on whether defenses should foul when up three points and reflect on the career and life of Kobe Bryant.
Hudson averaged 26.6 points per game in three wins last week, including a career-high 36 in a 77-70 win over Farrell. She also added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Lady 'Canes clinched a playoff spot earlier in the week for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
"I've seen Aayanni play," Kelly said. "She is a player and that squad is relatively young."
"When you put up 36 in a game that is hotly contested, you're playing," Kelly said. "What a magnificent week Aayanni Hudson had."
The weekly videos are available to watch on The News’ website at ncnewsonline.com/tipoff and at Facebook.com/newcastlenewspa. The show’s sponsor is the Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George law firm.
