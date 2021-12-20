Kelly Cleaver came through in the clutch for the Union High girls basketball team Monday night.
Cleaver hit a field goal with five seconds left in overtime to lift the Lady Scots to a 50-48 nonsection road win over Shenango.
“Kelly played big for us all night long,” Union coach Rob Nogay said. “She played well defensively and she played well offensively.
“She came up big with that shot. We wanted to go to her and get it to her at the top of the key. She got to the key and she made the shot.”
The win pushes the Lady Scots to 5-0 overall.
“It’s a good start for us,” Nogay said. “What we’ve talked about in practice is we’ll take it one game at a time. We’re definitely out to compete and battle teams.”
Shenango built a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and settled for a 26-16 advantage at the half.
“We dug ourselves a big hole, but we battled back,” Nogay said. “We continued to battle in the second half, too. We had some girls come up big.”
Emilee Fedrizzi forced overtime by hitting a basket with six seconds left to knot the count at 45.
Shenango (3-2) had a shot just before the overtime horn sounded but it was blocked and Union (5-0) survived.
“It was a highly contested basketball game,” Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Both teams fought hard and left it all out on the floor.
“They trapped us the whole game. This one is on me. I’m learning. My kids played hard enough and well enough to win. My girls played like winners. I’m in no way disappointed in their effort. I’m proud of how my players battled.”
Janie Natale poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Shenango. She had 11 points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half.
Kylee Rubin was next with nine markers and 13 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, while Fedrizzi contributed six markers and six assists.
Cleaver, who transferred from Shenango, netted 13 of her points in the second half for the Lady Scots. She added 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks.
“Kelly played huge all night,” Nogay said. “She’s a big part of our team. We had some players step up and play big roles.
“Kelly is playing a big role and is becoming a leader for us. She plays on both ends of the floor.”
Elise Booker tossed in nine points with four steals for Union. Zoe Lepri pulled down seven boards to go with her six markers.
Shenango was 12 of 22 from the free-throw line, compared to 9 of 19 for Union.
Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21
Megan Pallerino tossed in a career-high 30 points to lead the Lady Lancers to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Pallerino posted 13 of her points in the third quarter for Neshannock. She was 10 of 12 from the floor, to go with eight rebounds and four steals.
“Megan played out of her mind tonight,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “She shot it well, played great defense. and everyone else just followed suit.”
Mairan Haggerty was next with 10 points and five assists for Neshannock, while Aaralyn Nogay netted nine points.
Camdyn Cole contributed nine assists and three steals for the winners.
The Lady Lancers were 22 of 38 from the field.
Neshannock led 21-6 after the first quarter and 30-14 at the break. The Lady Lancers pushed the margin to 49-21 after three quarters.
Mohawk 55, Beaver Falls 26
The Lady Warriors pulled away in the second half for a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
Mohawk (1-1, 2-3) led 21-11 at the half, before pushing the margin to 42-18 going to the final frame.
Erynne Capalbo notched 22 points for the Lady Warriors and Alexa Kadilak was next with 10.
Boys
Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45
The Warriors started strong and never looked back en route to a nonsection road win over Portersville Christian.
Mohawk (2-4) led 27-13 after the first quarter and 41-22 at the break.
Keigan Hopper netted 20 points for the Warriors and Mason Hopper was next with 15. Jay Wrona tossed in 14 markers.
