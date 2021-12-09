Competition is high at Shenango.
That’s because plenty of key roles are open for the Wildcats, who graduated most of their rotation from last year.
“There are a lot of opportunities for the kids,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’re a young team and we have a lot of inexperience. Practices are going to be good battles. The more intense practices are, the better team we’re going to be.
“We have some holes to fill, but we have players who can fill them.”
Senior Dalton Peters and sophomore Brody McQuiston return the most experience from a Shenango team that finished 16-8 last year. Peters, a forward, averaged 7.6 points per game.
“He is a high-energy guy. He talks constantly on defense and he is kind of our defensive leader out there,” Bob McQuiston said. “He is basketball-savvy and he is a big part of our team. He leads by example and works hard.”
Brody McQuiston led the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game. The Wildcats hope to use him at different spots on the floor.
“He mainly played underneath the hoop last year. This year, I think we’ll use him a couple different ways,” Bob McQuiston said. “I think he is best around the basket, but we can move him away from the basket as well. He can give some mismatches just because of his size and where we can move him to.”
Junior Braden Zeigler could play a big part in the offense as well.
“He is shooting the ball well. He’s grown three or four inches from last year, too,” Bob McQuiston said. “I played with his dad in high school and he was a good shooter. The apple doesn’t fall far from tree.”
Seniors Tyler Moroski and Preston Schry and juniors Kyle Lenhart, Braeden D’Angelo, Hunter Lively and Michael Othites are competing to be in the rotation. Schry, who saw some time last year, is dealing with a football injury.
“We’re hoping to get him back in a couple weeks,” Bob McQuiston said.
Seniors Connor Hilton and Caden Cook could see time, too.
“Those two have been working hard for us,” Bob McQuiston said.
Junior Zach Herb averaged 10.1 points per game and hit a team-best 34 3-pointers last year, but is sidelined with a knee injury.
“It’s possible he could be cleared to return in mid to late January,” Bob McQuiston said.
Shenango hopes to focus on its defense while it develops its offensive game.
“Defensively, that’s one thing we kind of pride ourselves on,” Bob McQuiston said. “If you look at Class 2A, we’ve been in the top two or three, in terms of defenses, the past couple years. Offensively, we’re always good, but we take a lot of pride in our defense. The kids bust their humps on defense. One of the things we stressed this year is to not let other teams outwork us. We have some kids who get after it on defense.”
Shenango finished third in Section 1-2A last year at 6-4. The Wildcats hope to be in contention for a playoff spot again.
“I think we’ll be in the mix of things. I think Springdale is going to be good. Riverview got a new coach. South Side lost some guys. But, we don’t know those guys too much because we don’t see them a lot,” Bob McQuiston said. “We just have to control what we can control and get after it defensively and let the chips fall where they may.”
