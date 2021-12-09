Mike O’Lare helped build one Mohawk High basketball program into a championship team.
Now, he’s hoping to do it all over again.
O’Lare, who guided the Lady Warriors to the past two WPIAL Class 3A titles, took over the boys program this season. His ultimate goal remains the same.
“Our goal is to win and win every game, really. I don’t know what else we do it for? Eventually, we hope that leads to some championships on that side,” he said. “I have some awesome coaches from the elementary level all the way up. We’ve asked a lot from them and had a good response, as far as building this thing back up.”
O’Lare went 229-127 in 15 years leading Mohawk’s girls. The Warriors boys have gone 21-111 the past six seasons, including a 3-20 mark a year ago.
“Things have been going well,” he said. “We spent a lot of time together and working out with kids and getting to know them and what their strengths are like.”
Mohawk has 11 players on its roster, but O’Lare has been pleased with the group.
“We don’t have many kids, but the quality of kids is really good. We’re excited about that,” he said. “We think we have some players with high ceiling potential. They have been real receptive and fun to be around and have worked extremely hard and haven’t questioned anything we’re trying to do.”
The Warriors will be a young team. They have three seniors in Nick Farmer, Mark Rudesill and Brandon Wallace on the roster, along with junior Deven Sudziak and seven sophomores in Justin Boston, Keigan Hopper, Mason Hopper, J.J. Nail, Dante Retort, Jay Wrona and Leyton Wagner. Wrona led the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game last year, along with 56 3-pointers. Keigan Hopper (4.8 ppg) and Justin Boston (4.6) played big roles as well.
“The sophomore class already has a year of varsity experience since quite a few played as freshmen,” O’Lare said. “That’s kind of a bonus for us because most sophomores don’t have that experience.
“We’re leaving the door open for all of them to see what they can do and what they can earn, as far as playing time,” he continued. “We might be shuffling guys in and out of the lineup for the first month of the season.”
The Warriors hope to push the ball on offense.
“I think every coach wants to play fast. We’re not trying to put too much on them right away. Eventually, we want to speed the game up. We know we have to do that because we’re really lacking in size. We don’t have a large roster or large size,” O’Lare said.
“We have some really good, athletic kids we think we can push the tempo. We will play as fast as our skill level allows us.”
