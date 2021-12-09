Union boasted one of the top offenses in WPIAL Class 1A last season.
It should be more of the same for the Scotties this winter.
“We’re very skilled. Our skill level is one the of the best I’ve had since I have been coaching,” Union coach Mark Stanley said.
“We can shoot it. We handle it well. Our offensive skill, I am very high on that.”
Brothers Matthew and Mark Stanley, the coach’s sons, lead the offensive attack. Matthew averaged 17.5 points per game last season, while Mark checked in at 11.1 ppg. Senior Nick Vitale and juniors Cameron Taylor and Kaden Fisher return after seeing a lot of time last year as well.
“Things are going well,” Coach Stanley said. “We have a lot of guys back even though we’re still young. We’re ready to roll.”
Union will be without a key contributor as guard Tyler Staub broke a leg during football season.
“We’ll miss his athleticism,” Coach Stanley said. “We’ll definitely look to pick up the slack from not having him.”
Nevertheless, the Scotties hope to pile up the points.
“You can control how hard you play, but you just can’t get offensive skill,” Coach Stanley said. “You can tell these guys have spent time in the gym working on their games and that’s nice to see.”
The defensive end of the floor is a different story for Union, though.
“That’s where we need work. That’s our weakness,” Coach Stanley said.
“We have to get better defensively. We want to play up-tempo and get after teams, but we’re definitely behind a little bit on that. Sometimes, you find, the better offensive skill you have, you lack a little defensively. I would rather be able to put the ball in the hoop, though, because you can always work on the defensive end.”
The Scotties started out strong (3-0) last season until COVID-19 forced the team to shut down for a couple weeks. Once the players got back to the court, they dropped three in a row before finally getting back on track and winning five of their final six regular-season games. The team won its first two WPIAL playoff games, but ended its season at 10-5 with a 68-46 setback to Bishop Canevin in the semifinals.
“You can’t beat that experience. Even though they are juniors, they have seen a lot of time in some key situations,” Coach Stanley said. “Last year was such a crazy year. We’re just hoping this season will be a lot more normal. We’re looking forward to that aspect, hoping we get through all that. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that no one gets shut down and everyone gets to play.”
The Scotties finished second in the Section 1 standings at 6-2. They know it’s going to be a tough loop again this year.
“I think this is one of Western Beaver’s beast teams. Eden Christian came back in the section and is always good. Rochester won it last year,” Coach Stanley said.
“I think our section is always tough. Nazareth Prep, you never know what they bring, but they are well-coached and they play hard. In our section, you better be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.