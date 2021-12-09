Numbers are increasing for Union.
The Lady Scots hope more wins follow.
Buoyed by six returning players, Union’s roster is big enough for the team to go 5-on-5 at practice for the first time in a while.
“The group of freshmen we have and a couple other girls let us get after it at practice with two teams. That’s something haven’t had in the past,” Union coach Rob Nogay said.
“That’s given us an extra level of defensive and offensive drills. Our practices are pretty intense now.”
The Lady Scots hope to build on their experience from last year’s 10-11 campaign.
“Things have been going pretty well,” Nogay said.
“We have a good core returning. We’re adding a couple freshmen that won a seventh grade championship, so we are adding some decent players. It’s really allowed us to push each other in practice to get better and improve.”
Juniors Elise Booker, Zoe Lepri, Kayla Fruehstorfer and Kendall Preuhs all return as starters.
Sophomores Kayla Eppinger and Bella Cameron are back as well.
“Those four returning starters got a lot of time since they were freshmen for us. They are battle-tested and ready to go,” Nogay said.
“We’ve really been able to get after it in practice. We’ve been working more on just repetition and getting after it and playing aggressively in practice.”
Sophomore Kelly Cleaver, a 6-foot forward transfer from Shenango, should have an immediate impact for Union.
“We’re looking for big things out of Kelly,” Nogay said. “She seems to fit in pretty well with the other kids. She has the same mentality as all the rest and wants to just get better and continue to improve.”
The Lady Scots pulled off a 39-24 upset at Monessen in the first round of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs last year.
They hope to replicate that success this winter.
“The playoff experience was nice for us,” Nogay said.
“Going on the road to Monessen and getting that win was no easy task. The girls got a little taste of what it’s like to be successful in the playoffs. They know what we need to do in practice in order to get to that level.
“We have to practice like we’re in game situations. We can’t go through the motions and I think they understand that.”
Union finished 2-6 in Section 1.
The squad hopes to improve on that this season.
“I think one of our biggest strengths is the experience we have coming back,” Nogay said.
“Those girls have been battle-tested. We played a good nonconference schedule last year, too. I think we’re meshing as a team.
“We’re excited. We’re ready to get after it,” he continued. “I am looking for big things out of our team this year.”
