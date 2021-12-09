A familiar face returns to the bench for the Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team this season.
Dena Noble replaces Marc Heil as head coach. Heil stepped down after last season.
Noble originally coached the Lady Wolverines during 2011 through 2016 before taking a break, now she returns to coach the team again. Noble looks to run a faster paced game for Ellwood, focusing on transition offense.
During the 2020-2021 season, Ellwood’s overall record was 4-8. The Lady Wolverines were eliminated in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs by a two point deficit against South Park.
“We’re changing the whole style of play for these girls and what they’ve been used to in the past,” Noble said.
“They’ve had four coaches in the past five years...so they keep having to change and adjust to a new style and now this year we’re doing everything different.”
Noble will turn to Kyla Servick to lead the team in the right direction.
“Kyla Servick who’s our captain, who’s our point guard, she’s been a starting returner since her freshman year she’s started every year,” Noble said. “She’ll definitely be a force for us this year, there’s no doubt.
“Emily Sedgwick is another returning starter, she started for the team last year, definitely big insides we’ve got a veteran point guard and a veteran center.”
The Lady Wolverines current roster has 14 players.
The majority of players are five returning seniors, while four freshman will start for the team.
“I think the major strength that we have is we have four seniors who have experience and then Claire Noble,” Noble said. “They have been playing basketball together since they were in fifth grade, Claire is younger than them but Claire always played up on an AAU team...so they have a chemistry about them that other teams in our league don’t have.”
Claire Noble is the daughter of the coach.
Coach Noble commented on transitioning from several coaches to be a hindrance on the team.
“Some of the weaknesses is obviously they’ve seen four coaches in five years that’s tough and that’s tough for them,” Coach Noble said.
“I know it’s hard for them to process all that to keep changing, all this turnover and all this change and all this change especially because of COVID, everything seems a little chaotic right now.
“They know that we have to be disciplined and they’re definitely working on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.