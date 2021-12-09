New Castle will have a fairly young and small roster this 2021-2022 wrestling season along with possible additions.
New Castle’s varsity roster has five wrestlers on it with three of them being letter winners. New Castle compiled a 5-13 overall mark last year.
Last season New Castle had a total of 90 wins and 50 losses combined from individual wrestlers, making the teams winning percentage 0.604.
“I feel pretty good,” New Castle coach Sam Constant said. “Our kids are young this year so we’re getting to the basics and building them back up.”
In November, the New Castle Area School Board approved a co-operative agreement with Union Area School District allowing Union students to participate in the district’s wrestling program for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We have several interests coming from Union right now, one being Kaylee Flowers,” Constant said. “She’s a junior high wrestler but she’s real tough so we’re expecting a lot out of her.”
As of now, WPIAL still needs to green light this co-operative program.
“We’re waiting for a WPIAL decision,” Constant said. “But other than that, everything is a go.”
Out of the five wrestlers on the ‘Canes roster, four are sophomores and one is a junior.
“Right now, being that they’re young, we’re just looking at our fundamentals and basically individual success,” Constant said.
“I’m not too concerned, they’re young and there’s a lot to learn still, they all have good technique and no bad habits so we’re looking to win.
