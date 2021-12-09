Championships.
That’s the standard for the New Castle High boys basketball program. Last year was no different for the Red Hurricane
New Castle shared the WPIAL Section 2-5A championship last year with Chartiers Valley. The ‘Canes then captured the program’s 14th basketball district title — the most in WPIAL history — 61-45 over the Colts. New Castle was eliminated in the PIAA playoffs by Erie Cathedral Prep in the first round, 52-50, at home.
Prep went on to win the state title, 69-49, over Archbishop Ryan. The ‘Canes were 21-3 last year. They played the first three WPIAL playoff games at home, before playing Chartiers Valley in the district championship at North Allegheny.
“It was a different year for various reasons,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “(COVID) Shutdowns. Not having fans. Home playoff games. But, it was one of the most rewarding years I’ve had as a coach. It was so challenging.
“There were so many things you had to worry about. I’m proud we never had to shut down. I’m sure there was some luck involved. We did things the right way. We dealt with a lot. All the ups and downs. We persevered and we showed incredible levels of resiliency.”
New Castle lost two key pieces to graduation from last season’s team in Sheldon Cox and Donny Cade. Cox was second on the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game, while Cade tossed in 5.8 markers a game.
“Those are huge losses,” Blundo said. “Sheldon was with the program for four years and Donny was here three.
“They were so valuable. The guys that were here learned a lot from them and we miss them. It’s the reality of high school sports, though.”
The ‘Canes enter the season with seven seniors, four of which are lettermen — Michael Graham, Andrae Jackson, Cahmari Perkins and Michael Wells.
“This is the most veteran team I’ve had in a long time,” Blundo said. “We have a host of experienced players. We’ve been young lately, but we finally have a very veteran team.”
DaJaun Young is a junior and Kennedy Catholic transfer that figures to make an impact.
“DaJaun came back to New Castle,” Blundo said. “He was here and then he left in seventh grade.
“He’s a versatile player that can play four positions. He’s very valuable. He’s long and he’s eager to learn. DaJaun is talented and it’s great to have him back home.”
Blundo said he is still putting together his starting lineup.
“This is a team that knows how to play basketball,” Blundo said. “They understand my expectations and they understand what wins. That’s encouraging going into a year that we aren’t starting from scratch.
“We have solid size and we shoot it well. If we defend at a New Castle pace, we can be pretty good. I think we have the pieces. It’s all about the process and the results. You still have to perform. When you look at our roster with our returning starters, it’s a host of guys that know how to play basketball. What makes us better is our practices are extremely competitive. We have players that will be fighting for time and minutes. That’s what makes your team improve.”
Blundo noted Chris Hood, Isaiah Boice, Wells, Young, Graham, Jackson, Nick Wallace and Perkins will be key contributors this season. Wells was the team’s leading scorer last season at 17.4 points per game.
“Cahmari Perkins gives us length at center we haven’t had in several years,” Blundo said.
Blundo said Section 2 will once again be a competitive six-team section.
“South Fayette will be really good; they have five returning starters,” he said.
“They were really good last year, but they were beat up by COVID.
“South Fayette will be really good. Chartiers Valley will be really good. South Allegheny will be really good. We’ll play a really competitive schedule outside of conference play. We’re expecting a challenging season.”
