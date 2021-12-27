Ronald D. Carabbia, 92, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Mr. Carabbia was born April 8, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Tony and Mary Carbone Carabbia. A graduate of Struthers High Sch…
Joseph N. Myers, 64, of New Castle passed away the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Arrangement entrusted to Noga Funeral Home Inc. Complete obituary may be viewed at www.nogafuneralhome.com.
